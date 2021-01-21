Surveillance video shows business burglary, Mount Dora police say

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Mount Dora police say they’ve released video of a man burglarizing a local business in hopes that someone will recognize the culprit.

The break-in happened at a business along Donnelly Street on Monday, police said. The name of the business was not released.

The man disconnected the business’s security camera and then took the camera, according to a news release.

Police: Surveillance video shows man from business burglary (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Investigators believe the man may be involved in other incidents that occurred in the same area.

If you recognize him, call Mount Dora Police at 352-735-7130.