Barnett Park coronavirus testing site to remain open until Feb. 28

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One of Orange County’s busiest coronavirus testing sites will continue to operate at least until the end of February, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said Monday.

The future of the coronavirus testing site at Barnett Park was uncertain because county leaders had said there were no additional coronavirus relief funds to keep the site going beyond Jan. 30.

[TRENDING: Florida debuts new vaccine hotline | Merritt Island-bound plane found in ocean | Titusville man accused of killing mother]

“We are pleased to announce the Barnett Park testing site will remain open until the end of February,” Demings said.

The site is operated by Orange County Health Services and provides testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Residents can get a rapid or an antigen test or a PCR test at the site. Appointments are not necessary.

Demings said there is still a significant demand for the testing. The extension through February will be paid for through remaining CARES Act dollars and possibly county government general funds.

However, Demings said “there is every indication from the federal government that any of those related expenses will be reimbursable. So all of the details under the Biden administration now are being worked out. So that’s the good news.”

Anyone seeking a test can visit OCFL.net/testing for more information.

Since March, more than 99,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Orange County, including 895 people who have died.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.