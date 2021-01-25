Former Seminole tax collector’s federal trial delayed until at least June

The federal trial for former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg has been delayed and as of now, it won’t begin until at least June.

Originally, Greenberg was set to stand trial in March but on Monday he waived his right to a speedy trial and that date was pushed back.

The allegations against Greenberg include stalking his political opponent by creating fake social media accounts and spreading a false rumor that the opponent sexually abused a student, using information from surrendered driver’s licenses to make fake IDs with his picture on it, trying to create fake concealed weapons permits and using fake IDs for individuals he was involved in “sugar daddy relationships” with so they could “engage in commercial sex acts” despite being underage.

Greenberg is facing federal charges of stalking, unlawful use of means to identify another person, production of identification and false identification documents, aggravated identity theft, sex trafficking of a child and violating the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act.

He has entered a plea of not guilty.

Greenberg hired Fritz Scheller as his new defense attorney about a month ago. Mark Horwitz formerly represented the former tax collector up until December of last year.

Scheller was part of the team of attorneys who represented Noor Salman, the widow of the man who opened fire on the Pulse nightclub in 2016, gunning down 49 people. She was acquitted following a federal trial.

Greenberg resigned from his position not long after he was indicted. Jeff “J.R.” Kroll has since been elected as tax collector.