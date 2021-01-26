Retired couple deemed ineligible for fed’s second stimulus checks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Derrol and Donnie Sadler are convinced the IRS just made a mathematical blunder at their expense blocking the $1,200 they were supposed to receive in stimulus money last December.

“I don’t know how the IRS works,” Derrol Sadler said during a Zoom interview from her home, “But I know there’s no reason.”

Derrol is a retired 7th-grade math teacher and contacted News 6 after the couple’s IRS status on the irs.gov website showed “not enough information or not eligible " for the second $600 stimulus checks. The two were supposed to receive $1,200.

The couple said they had no additional income, according to Derrol. This made their situation even more confusing.

“Nothing had changed from May which is when we got the first one to December,” Derrol Sadler said. “We didn’t get raises, we didn’t get bonuses, we didn’t have extra income.”

IRS spokesperson Alejandra Castro said the Sadler’s might still be able to collect their Recovery Rebate Credit even though the final date for checks was Jan. 15.

“If they qualify for that money they will get that money,” Castro said. “The trick is you can’t make more than $72,000.”

Castro said the IRS is partnering with nine software companies offering a tax filing service at no cost for qualifying taxpayers.

The IRS Free File website went live on Jan. 15 and will continue through the tax filing season which now officially begins on Feb. 12.

Here’s a step-by-step overview of how to find the right Free File product:

Go to IRS.gov/freefile Use the “Free File Online Lookup” tool to find the right product. Review each offer by a provider by using the ‘Browse All Offers’ tool. Select a product. Follow links to the provider’s website to begin.

According to the website, anyone who does not own a computer can access free file products support with a smartphone.

For 2021, these providers are participating in IRS Free File:

For 2021, the following providers have IRS Free File products in Spanish:

