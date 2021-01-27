Blue Angels to fly new F-18 Super Hornet jet at Melbourne air show

MELBOURNE, Fla. – For the first time in six years, the Blue Angels will perform in Melbourne.

The Great Florida Air Show announced dates for its 2021 show at the Orlando Melbourne International Airport.

From May 15 to May 16, the Blue Angels will fly their new F-18 Super Hornet jet in their first appearance in Melbourne since 2015.

“We’re thrilled to help bring the Blue Angels to Melbourne for the first time in six years with their new jet, the Super Hornet,” said Jim Breen, president of The Air Show Network. “Fans are going to love seeing the new look for the Blues in 2021.”

The Blue Angels retired the Legacy Hornet last fall and have transitioned to a fleet of jets that are “25% larger than its predecessor,” a news release said.

“This air show is an exciting opportunity to enjoy the best of aviation while bringing our community together around the technology we at Northrop Grumman are advancing every day,” said Kirsten Dreggors, Vice President of Engineering for the Northrop Grumman Manned Aircraft Design Center of Excellence in Melbourne. “Given the challenges of the last year, we’re pleased to make this fun outdoor event possible in our own backyard at the Orlando Melbourne International Airport.”

Tickets will go on sale online on Mar. 1. No tickets will be sold onsite. For more information and updates visit greatfloridaairshow.com.