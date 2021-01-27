Here’s how you can appear at Super Bowl 55 without buying a ticket to the game

TAMPA, Fla. – Fans will have a chance to appear at Super Bowl 55 while watching the game from their couch.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs fans can purchase a fan cutout for $100.
Each fan who purchases a cutout will be entered to win tickets to Super Bowl 56.
A portion of the proceeds from the cutout will be donated to Feeding Tampa Bay.
The NFL said team apparel is encouraged for photos sent in for the fan cutout.
The cutouts are available on a first-come-first-served basis.
The Bucs vs. Chiefs Super Bowl will air on WKMG-TV at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.