Here are the uniforms the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will wear in Super Bowl 55

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The sun rises over Raymond James Stadium as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take the field for an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the uniform the team will be sporting against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

The Bucs will wear the team’s white jerseys and pewter pants.

[RELATED: Tom Brady’s Super Bowl video with Rob Gronkowski surpasses 6.5 million views]

This is the same uniform the Bucs were wearing when Tampa Bay defeated the New Orleans Saints and the Green Bay Packers this postseason.

But let's keep it going. Time to make it three in a row.



White jerseys & pewter pants for #SBLV pic.twitter.com/7quYS4ncBg — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) January 28, 2021

Tampa Bay is technically the home team for the game and they had the first choice on which jersey to wear for the big game.

The Bucs were wearing the red uniforms in the team’s Super Bowl win against the Oakland Raiders.

[RELATED: Here’s how you can appear at Super Bowl 55 without buying a ticket to the game]

With Tampa Bay wearing the white jerseys during the Super Bowl, Kansas City will be wearing red uniforms.

The Bucs vs. Chiefs Super Bowl will air on WKMG-TV at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.