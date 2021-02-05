Super Bowl ad gives viewers a chance to go to space

Super Bowl ads get a lot of attention every year, but one really sticks out this year, promising a chance for people watching to go to space.

SpaceX is planning its first all civilian spaceflight for fall 2021 and two seats are up for grabs. The ad, which shows off a SpaceX flight suit set to the tune of “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star,” is aimed at driving people to the website, inspiration4.com, where they can enter for their chance at one of those coveted seats.

The first all-civilian spaceflight is paid for by Shift4 Payments CEO and founder Jared Isaacman, who is tying the mission, at least in part, to raising money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The billionaire businessman hopes to raise more than $200 million for St. Jude with this trip to space.

Isaacman is reserving one seat for himself and another seat for a “St. Jude ambassador,” frontline healthcare worker “who exemplifies the pillar of Hope as well as the courageous vision upon which St. Jude was founded — compassion, unity, equality and inclusion.”

The remaining two seats will be filled by people from the public, but this is not just a lottery, there is a catch. One seat goes to someone who donated to St. Jude and the other seat goes to an entrepreneur who uses Shift4Shop, an e-commerce tool for small businesses run by Isaacman’s company, to build their business’s website.

The four-person civilian crew will launch from Kennedy Space Center’s launchpad 39A onboard a Crew Dragon spacecraft, spending several days in low-Earth orbit.

The winners are set to be announced in 23 days as of this writing.

You’ll be able to watch the ad on News 6 during the Super Bowl. Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7.