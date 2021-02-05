Two Central Florida counties surpass 1,000 COVID-19 deaths

Only 35% of staff in Florida long-term care facilities are getting vaccinated

ORLANDO, Fla. – Both Polk and Orange counties reported their 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths Friday since the pandemic began. Both counties have now surpassed 1,000 virus fatalities each.

This comes as Florida seniors are still struggling to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Getting an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can be anything but quick and painless.

One Florida woman is helping people she never met get on the coveted list.

Jenn Greenberg has helped dozens of seniors she has never met navigate the confusing, often chaotic process of getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

Greenberg is part of a 120-member volunteer force helping Florida residents 65 and older clear the daunting hurdles of state-run registration systems that are poorly organized and rely heavily on a technology that is often like a foreign language to them.

“I realized how many barriers were in place, which made lining up appointments very difficult,” Greenberg said.

She says that the systems not only negatively affect seniors but also exacerbate income and racial disparities.

Florida Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) says wealthier communities are already seeing greater vaccination coverage than lower-income neighborhoods.

New federal efforts may soon improve vaccine distribution as the Pentagon will deploy more than 1,100 troops to five vaccination centers in what will be the first wave of increased military support for the White House campaign to get more Americans inoculated against COVID-19.

Two of the five new military teams will go to vaccination centers opening in California. Coronavirus senior adviser Andy Slavitt said military personnel will arrive at those locations in a little over a week. Three additional centers are expected to be announced soon.

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on Feb. 5.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 10,946 new cases on Friday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,763,873 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

Deaths

Florida reported 215 new virus-related deaths Friday, raising the death toll to 27,913. This number includes the 456 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Friday afternoon, there were currently 5,428 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March, 73,970 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 339 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Friday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 5.8% for the 188,606 tests reported to the state. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health recently began releasing a daily report on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

As of Friday afternoon, 1,894,209 people have been vaccinated in Florida. The FDOH also reports that 554,502 people have received their second shot.

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 30,459 306 1,840 7 666 3 Flagler 5,447 42 303 2 73 0 Lake 22,500 189 1,170 11 459 6 Marion 25,221 218 1,590 18 649 7 Orange 105,725 736 2,243 11 1,001 11 Osceola 34,315 216 1,211 4 384 -1 Polk 52,029 399 4,013 16 1,008 17 Seminole 24,764 129 1,057 5 386 1 Sumter 7,323 42 441 2 206 19 Volusia 31,863 187 1,557 10 542 1

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.