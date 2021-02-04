Florida reports 7,000 new COVID-19 cases as counties work to keep vaccine secure

ORLANDO, Fla. – In Brevard County, the Florida Department of Health reported Wednesday that 308 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have gone to waste since does first arrived. Leaving those who had hoped to get the vaccine left waiting.

The wasted supplies also includes any vials that were broken in transit or during administration.

“These doses were not wasted by the county health department, but by community partners,” a DOH spokesperson said in a statement. “We continue to work with all partners to ensure no additional doses are wasted.”

The wasted doses come as Palm Beach County undergoes an audit from the state after more than 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were reported damaged last week.

Click or tap here, to see how many vaccines were wasted in Central Florida counties.

Ad

[READ YESTERDAY’S REPORT: Florida sees 6,771 new COVID-19 cases after White House reports improvement in the state]

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on Feb. 4.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 7,585 new cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,752,330 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

Deaths

Florida reported 226 new virus-related deaths Thursday, raising the death toll to 27,698. This number includes the 451 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Thursday afternoon, there were currently 5,824 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Ad

Since March, 73,631 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 365 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Thursday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 8.76% on Wednesday for the 86,633 tests reported to the state. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health recently began releasing a daily report on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

As of Thursday afternoon,1,788,326 people have been vaccinated in Florida. The FDOH also reports that 421,315 people have received their second shot.

Ad

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 30,153 127 1,833 7 663 0 Flagler 5,405 13 301 0 73 0 Lake 22,311 131 1,159 9 453 10 Marion 25,003 159 1,572 20 642 35 Orange 104,989 368 2,232 5 990 8 Osceola 34,099 106 1,207 1 385 6 Polk 51,630 333 3,997 45 991 12 Seminole 24,635 125 1,052 6 385 3 Sumter 7,281 36 439 1 187 0 Volusia 31,676 111 1,547 9 541 1

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.