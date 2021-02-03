Florida sees 6,771 new COVID-19 cases after White House reports improvement in the state

ORLANDO, Fla. – While Florida continues to report thousands of new infections a day, a recent White House coronavirus report says Florida shows improvements in the fight against COVID-19.

The report, dated Sunday, was released Tuesday afternoon. It provides an overview on the current situation when it comes to case totals, hospitalizations, personal protective equipment supplies, positivity rate and the like.

[TRENDING: How to get a vaccine in Fla. | Wanted: Man accused of shooting at detective | Cops: Fla. man decapitated hamster]

Ad

According to those figures, Florida is 22nd in the nation for new COVID-19 cases with 324 infections per 100,00 people. That’s down 11 percentage points from the previous week. The state’s positivity rate is also down 1.2 percentage points for a new total of 10.9%, but that’s still higher than the national average of 8.8%.

Out of Florida’s 67 counties, 39 remain in the red zone, which is a decrease of nine counties from the previous report.

Click or tap here to read the report and see which Central Florida counties are in the red zone.

The news comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida’s focus is vaccinating seniors first, with state operations wrapping up at all of the state’s long-term care facilities.

With most residents receiving the vaccine, he is encouraging the facilities to return to some semblance of normal to give a better quality of life.

Ad

[READ YESTERDAY’S REPORT: High-risk patients get vaccinated as Florida reports 10,385 new COVID-19 cases]

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on Feb. 3.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 6,771 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,744,619 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

Deaths

Florida reported 203 new virus-related deaths Wednesday, raising the death toll to 27,472. This number includes the 453 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were currently 5,824 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Ad

Since March, 73,266 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 408 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Wednesday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 7.77% on Tuesday. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health recently began releasing a daily report on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

As of Wednesday afternoon,1,788,326 people have been vaccinated in Florida. The FDOH also reports that 421,315 people have received their second shot.

Ad

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 30,026 197 1,826 10 663 8 Flagler 5,392 39 301 2 73 2 Lake 22,180 122 1,150 11 443 6 Marion 24,844

24,725 119 1,552 2 607 5 Orange 104,621

104,287 334 2,227 12 982 23 Osceola 33,993

33,890 103 1,206 4 379 -1 Polk 51,297

51,050 247 3,952 63 979 2 Seminole 24,510

24,416 94 1,046 5 382 0 Sumter 7,245

7,180 65 438 0 187 1 Volusia 31,565

31,429 136 1,538 9 540 5

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.