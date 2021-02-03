Florida sees 6,771 new COVID-19 cases after White House reports improvement in the state

ORLANDO, Fla. – While Florida continues to report thousands of new infections a day, a recent White House coronavirus report says Florida shows improvements in the fight against COVID-19.
The report, dated Sunday, was released Tuesday afternoon. It provides an overview on the current situation when it comes to case totals, hospitalizations, personal protective equipment supplies, positivity rate and the like.
According to those figures, Florida is 22nd in the nation for new COVID-19 cases with 324 infections per 100,00 people. That’s down 11 percentage points from the previous week. The state’s positivity rate is also down 1.2 percentage points for a new total of 10.9%, but that’s still higher than the national average of 8.8%.
Out of Florida’s 67 counties, 39 remain in the red zone, which is a decrease of nine counties from the previous report.
The news comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida’s focus is vaccinating seniors first, with state operations wrapping up at all of the state’s long-term care facilities.
With most residents receiving the vaccine, he is encouraging the facilities to return to some semblance of normal to give a better quality of life.
Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on Feb. 3.
Cases
The Florida Department of Health reported 6,771 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,744,619 cases since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.
Deaths
Florida reported 203 new virus-related deaths Wednesday, raising the death toll to 27,472. This number includes the 453 non-residents who died in Florida.
Hospitalizations
As of Wednesday afternoon, there were currently 5,824 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.
Since March, 73,266 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 408 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Wednesday.
Positivity rate
The percent of positive results was 7.77% on Tuesday. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.
Vaccinations
The Florida Department of Health recently began releasing a daily report on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.
As of Wednesday afternoon,1,788,326 people have been vaccinated in Florida. The FDOH also reports that 421,315 people have received their second shot.
See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:
|County
|Cases
|New cases
|Hospitalizations
|New hospitalizations
|Deaths
|New deaths
|Brevard
|30,026
|197
|1,826
|10
|663
|8
|Flagler
|5,392
|39
|301
|2
|73
|2
|Lake
|22,180
|122
|1,150
|11
|443
|6
|Marion
|24,844
24,725
|119
|1,552
|2
|607
|5
|Orange
|104,621
104,287
|334
|2,227
|12
|982
|23
|Osceola
|33,993
33,890
|103
|1,206
|4
|379
|-1
|Polk
|51,297
51,050
|247
|3,952
|63
|979
|2
|Seminole
|24,510
24,416
|94
|1,046
|5
|382
|0
|Sumter
|7,245
7,180
|65
|438
|0
|187
|1
|Volusia
|31,565
31,429
|136
|1,538
|9
|540
|5
