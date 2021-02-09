Tank truck hits 80-year-old man who was outside broken down car, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A tank truck hit an 80-year-old man as he was crossing the road to tend to his broken down vehicle Wednesday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 46-year-old Inverness man was driving a 1992 Chevrolet tank truck north on U.S. 41 approaching the intersection of SW 86th Street in Marion County when he struck the pedestrian at about 6:30 p.m.

The 80-year-old’s Nissan Juke was broken down on the east shoulder of U.S. 41 and he was attempting to cross the road to get back to it, records show.

The pedestrian, who is from Ocala, was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

The truck driver and the 46-year-old woman he was with were not injured.