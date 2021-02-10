Panel discussion celebrates Black leaders at NASA from past and present

NASA held a virtual discussion with a panel of current and past leaders spanning from the Apollo program to the current Artemis program honoring legacies Black leaders have made to the U.S. space agency.

The pre-recorded panel discussion will air Wednesday at noon on NASA TV and online, along with NASA’s social media channels.

NASA Associate Administrator for Small Business Programs Glenn Delgado moderated the panel of five leaders. In his role at NASA, Delgado ensures small businesses are able to compete for NASA contracts, which can add up to millions, making or breaking a small business.

The “Power of African American Leadership in NASA” panel examined how different leaders throughout the U.S. space program have helped drive success.

The panelists include Brenda Manuel, retired NASA associate administrator for diversity and equal opportunity; Clayton Turner, center director, NASA’s Langley Research Center; Hildreth “Hal” Walker Jr., NASA “Hidden Figure” who led the manufacturing, testing and operation of the KORAD K-1500 ruby laser system for the lunar laser ranging experiment as part of the Apollo 11 Moon landing; Woodrow Whitlow, retired NASA associate administrator for mission support and Vanessa Wyche, deputy center director at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

The event hosted in partnership with several NASA groups to encourage diversity is one way NASA is celebrating Black History month.