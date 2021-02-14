Fewer than 6,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Florida

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2021, file photo, Florida seniors have their temperatures taken before receiving the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Health System in Miami. As health officials race to vaccinate people across the U.S., the need to give each person two doses a few weeks apart is adding a layer of complexity to the countrys biggest-ever vaccination campaign. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

Coronavirus cases continue to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday for the first time since Nov. 4. It stayed below 100,000 again on Saturday.

The seven-day average was well above 200,000 for much of December and went to roughly 250,000 in January, as the pandemic came roaring back after it had been tamed in some places over the summer.

Meanwhile, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, told CNN on Sunday that CDC guidelines provide more flexibility in opening schools as disease rates in the community come down.

The CDC released its long-awaited roadmap for getting students back to classrooms during the pandemic on Friday. It said in-person schooling can resume safely with masks, social distancing and other strategies, and vaccination of teachers, while important, is not a prerequisite for reopening.

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on Feb. 14.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,813 new cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,827,373 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1.

Deaths

Florida reported 96 new virus-related deaths Sunday, raising the death toll to 29,275. This number includes the 496 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Sunday afternoon, there were currently 4,673 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March, 76,109 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 118 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Sunday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 6.97% Saturday. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health recently began releasing a daily report on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

As of Sunday afternoon, 2,355,792 people have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The FDOH also reports that 1,082,141 people have received their second shot.

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 32,013 107 1,912 0 703 1 Flagler 5,637 25 322 4 83 0 Lake 23,442 96 1,206 0 516 0 Marion 26,333 106 1,616 0 676 2 Orange 109,453 366 2,284 0 1,015 0 Osceola 35,394 118 1,236 2 400 0 Polk 54,435 200 4,159 2 1,056 0 Seminole 25,821 107 1,081 4 399 1 Sumter 7,597 21 467 0 215 0 Volusia 33,264 68 1,628 0 604 0

