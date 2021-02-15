Dozens of Orange County storage units targeted during burglary, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly 100 storage units were burglarized over the weekend, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday deputies responded to Extra Space Storage on Woodland Lake Drive for a burglary call. Deputies were told several units had been targeted but after the initial investigation determined 94 units had been broken into and one vehicle had also been stolen.

The stolen vehicle has been recovered, according to the sheriff’s office. It’s unclear what else was taken from the 94 units.

The investigation is ongoing.

