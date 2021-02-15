Bitter? Florida Sheriff offered to arrest your ex for Valentine’s Day

If you wanted to show a certain ex that you are not at all bitter about that horrible breakup this Valentine’s Day, some police departments were offering to help.

Sheriffs in Florida’s Nassau County and North Carolina’s Nash County created Facebook posts asking people to turn in ex-loves with outstanding warrants.

One post offered limited edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and a special valentine’s dinner.

These departments promised to make the surprise special for that certain someone.

Police in Middletown, Ohio are also offering a similar special.

They topped theirs with non-smoking rooms and free laundry services.

They also promised to keep your former valentine safe with 24-hour security and video surveillance.

