Man killed, 1 in critical condition after shooting near Baldwin Park

One man is dead and another man is in critical condition after a shooting just east of Baldwin Park around 7:17 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One man is dead and another man is in critical condition after a shooting just east of Baldwin Park around 7:17 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 1700 block of Carley Court in reference to a shooting.

Deputies said investigators found two men with gunshot wounds.

[TRENDING: Winter storm shuts down Fla. schools | Fla. man arrested in Capitol riot: I was following Trump’s orders | Shoe removed from 341-pound croc]

Ad

The men were rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, according to deputies.

Investigators said one of the victims crashed a car into the garage of a home.

The occupants of the home were not injured, according to investigators.