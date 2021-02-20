Florida health officials report over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases, 125 deaths

ORLANDO, Fla. – Health officials in Central Florida are helping those qualified to receive the COVID-19 vaccine pre-register to get the shot.

FDOH-Osceola County partnered with the National Institutes of Health and Care 2 Health Equity at the University of Florida to hold the pre-registration event at St. James AME Zion Church in Kissimmee Saturday.

Everything you need to know about how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida

Members helped dozens of people pre-register on the state’s vaccination website as well as answered questions about the vaccine.

The health department is planning several other pre-registration events across the county. Details on those events haven’t been released yet.

Click or tap here for more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in Osceola County.

Brazil virus variant found in Florida as officials report 6,650 new cases

Find the state-run COVID-19 dashboard below:

Below is a breakdown of Florida COVID-19 data reported by the state on Feb. 20.

Cases

The Florida Department of Health reported 7,280 new cases on Saturday, bringing the state’s overall total to 1,863,707 cases since the virus was first detected on March 1.

Deaths

Florida reported 125 new virus-related deaths Saturday, raising the death toll to 30,339. This number includes the 526 non-residents who died in Florida.

Hospitalizations

As of Saturday afternoon, there were currently 4,213 people with the virus hospitalized in Florida, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration.

Since March, 77,654 people have been hospitalized in Florida after complications from COVID-19. That number includes the 246 new patients who have been recently hospitalized due to the virus, according to the health department’s daily report released on Wednesday.

Positivity rate

The percent of positive results was 5.74% Friday of the 147,888 tests reported to the state. Health officials say the rate should remain between 5% and 10% to prove a community has a hold of the virus and is curbing infections.

Vaccinations

The Florida Department of Health recently began releasing a daily report on COVID-19 vaccines administered throughout the state.

As of Saturday afternoon, 2,668,101 people have received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The FDOH also reports that 1,353,925 people have received their second shot.

See COVID-19 data for the Central Florida region below:

County Cases New cases Hospitalizations New hospitalizations Deaths New deaths Brevard 32,855 180 1,955 4 722 1 Flagler 5,762 20 328 0 86 0 Lake 23,903 117 1,227 7 541 7 Marion 26,933 101 1,673 11 735 13 Orange 111,578 400 2,336 2 1,071 2 Osceola 35,997 148 1,250 3 425 8 Polk 55,694 221 4,269 26 1,107 6 Seminole 26,534 114 1,108 2 411 1 Sumter 7,747 33 498 2 226 0 Volusia 33,681 121 1,681 8 633 0

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter and go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.