Tune in to virtual conversation with Black leaders of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Black History Month celebrations continue this year despite the pandemic and if anything are more accessible as events have moved online.

On Monday, Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) will host a discussion online about some of the most urgent issues impacting the Black community including COVID-19, social justice, jobs and affordable housing.

Joining Murphy during the Facebook live will be several Central Florida community leaders and officials.

“I know that our community continues to feel the impact of this pandemic in different ways, which is why I am hosting this panel to discuss disparities within communities of color, and the best way we can move forward together,” Murphy said in a news release.

The virtual panel includes Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Barbara Jenkins, chief medical officer of True Health Dr. Karenna Senors, Rev. Octavius Smith of Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church and Midway Coalition lead volunteer Emory Green.

The discussion is open to all and starts at 7 p.m. on Facebook. Click or tap here to get a reminder for the event.