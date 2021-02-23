‘May be suspicious:’ Orange County deputies say man hasn’t been seen in months

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are investigating the disappearance of a man who hasn’t been seen in months, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Tuesday that Derrick Harris, 39, was reported missing late last year and his family hasn’t been able to make contact with him since then.

“Our detectives believe it may be suspicious, mostly because Mr. Harris has had no contact with friends of family (that we have been able to ascertain) since the end of last year,” sheriff’s office officials said.

Texas EquuSearch, an organization out of Texas that provides volunteer horse-mounted search and recovery for lost and missing persons, has also posted about Harris’ disappearance online. According to the organization’s website, Harris was last seen in Orlando on Dec. 27.

Deputies have not confirmed any other details about his disappearance or what may have led up to it.

The sheriff’s office said the case is still active and that detectives are following any and all possible leads.

Anyone with information about Harris’ disappearance or whereabouts is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357.

