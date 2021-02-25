Man struck, killed by train in Winter Park

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A man was struck and killed by a freight train Wednesday night in Winter Park, police said.

The fatal crash happened around 9:50 p.m. at Pennsylvania and Holt avenues.

Winter Park police said it appears the man, whose name and age have not been released, was trying to cross the tracks when he was struck.

Police closed the intersection for hours while officers investigated the man’s death, causing a SunRail train to be delayed for hours and detours for drivers.

The intersection reopened early Thursday.

No other details have been released.