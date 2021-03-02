Sketch shows man accused of trying to lure 13-year-old girl in Orange County

Orange County deputies say this man tried to lure a 13-year-old girl into his car.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies say they’re looking for a man who tried to lure a 13-year-old girl into his car as she was walking to Meadowbrook Middle School.

The girl was walking along North Lane near Robbins Avenue around 10 a.m. on Friday when she was approached by a man in a light blue or gray 2010 Honda Accord, according to authorities.

Deputies said the man tried to get the girl to come into his car and yelled at her several times but she ran away and reported the incident.

The man is described as between 40 and 50 years old and he was wearing a baseball cap.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the sketch is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).