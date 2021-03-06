COVID-19 vaccination sites in Orlando could see big crowds this weekend

Vaccination at the FEMA site at Valencia College on March 5, 2021. (Image: Nadeen Yanes/WKMG)

ORLANDO, Fla. – With more people eligible for vaccines, crowds are expected to increase at area vaccination sites this weekend.

Both FEMA and Orlando police said Friday that they are planning for the increased amount of people.

In anticipation for the increase on Saturday, FEMA said it will increase its daily dosage amount to total 3,250 both Saturday and Sunday at its site at Valencia College’s West Campus. This is an increase from 3,000 shots given out on Friday.

The Orlando Police Department said that is has been monitoring the traffic flow in and out of federally operated vaccination sites.

“... We are aware of the potential for traffic volume to increase, especially as more of the population has become eligible for vaccination,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Orange County Public Schools said about 14,000 of its 24,000 employees still have not received a vaccine. Teachers of all ages were recently deemed eligible after a directive by President Joe Biden.

OCPS encouraged staff to use the Valencia West Campus location because it is open 7 a.m. to 7 pm., seven days a week.

On Friday, the location reached capacity at about 4:15 p.m.

The location is currently giving out both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

