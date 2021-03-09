Autopsy of man found in Lake Monroe leads to homicide investigation

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man found dead in Lake Monroe on Jan. 17 is now being investigated as a homicide case, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Bernard Morton was reported as missing on Dec. 10, 2020.

Morton was found in Lake Monroe five weeks later, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said detectives were working the case as a possible suicide as the investigation at the time showed no signs of foul play.

More evidence was found when an autopsy was performed on Morton, according to deputies.

Investigators said his body was sent to the anthropology department at the University of Florida for more examination.

The case is an active homicide investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.