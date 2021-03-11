Publix expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 60 and older

ORLANDO, Fla. – When Publix opens its portal on Friday for COVID-19 vaccine appointments, more Florida residents will be eligible.

Those 60 and older will be able to vie for a chance to get one of the shots, but the retailer noted that school employees and child care workers will still be prioritized.

With the new expansion, Publix is now accepting appointments for: those who are medically vulnerable and have this form filled out by their doctor, health care professionals, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, all K-12 school employees and other child care workers, and firefighters and law enforcement officers who are 50 and older.

Ad

The online reservation system will open Friday at 7 a.m. at Publix.com/covidvaccine. Appointments for Monday and Tuesday will be open and the Moderna shot will be provided.

[TRENDING: Will coronavirus ever go away? | Fla. park now a ‘manatee graveyard’ | Will you get stimulus check and if so, when?]

Those who’d like the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine should log on when the portal opens each Wednesday and those hoping for Pfizer should sign up on Monday.

Ad

All 730 Publix pharmacy locations in Florida offer the vaccine by appointment only.

Publix’s eligibility expansion come as the state prepares to begin vaccinating people who are 60 and older on Monday. The governor said during a news conference on Thursday he hopes to offer the vaccine to all Floridians sometime next month.