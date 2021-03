(Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Deadly crash at the intersection of Rockpit Road and South Street in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead after a crash Sunday afternoon in Titusville.

The Titusville Fire Department confirmed one person died in a two-vehicle crash.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Rockpit Road and South Street. Firefighters did not offer any details on any other injuries.

Police are now investigating the cause of the crash.