Orlando man involved in crash with Tampa Police cruiser, troopers say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando man could face charges for his involvement in a crash with a Tampa Police cruiser, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 34-year-old was driving north on I-75 Sunday morning when he improperly stopped in the road.

The cruiser slammed into the back of the man’s car, causing both vehicles to spin out on the interstate, according to an FHP news release, and a third car hit the cruiser as well.

The Orlando man and a passenger in his car, a 37-year-old man, suffered minor injuries in the wreck, troopers said. No one else was injured.

Investigators believe the 34-year-old may have been impaired behind the wheel and charges against him are pending.