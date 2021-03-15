DUI driver fatally strikes motorcyclist in Palm Bay, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – A man driving under the influence struck a motorcyclist who was stopped at a red light, killing the rider, according to the Palm Bay Police Department.

Records show the crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday at Palm Bay Road and Babcock Street.

Police said a witness saw Christopher Baum swerving prior to the crash and noted that Baum made no attempt to stop before fatally striking the motorcyclist, who has not been identified, at the red light.

Baum’s speech was slurred, his eyes were red and he swayed when he walked, according to the affidavit.

He was arrested after a field sobriety test on charges of DUI, DUI manslaughter and DUI with property damage.