90 million stimulus checks totaling $242 billion have been disbursed

How to track your stimulus payment

The first batch of stimulus payments has gone out.

About 90 million payments have been disbursed so far.

The first group to get the money includes people who provided direct deposit information to the IRS on recent tax returns or on the IRS website.

About 150,000 paper checks have also been mailed.

In all, about $242 billion has been paid.

Individuals earning under $75,000 and married couples making less than $150,000 get the full amount of $1,400 each.

You can check the status of your payment by clicking or tapping here.