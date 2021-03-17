Here’s how vulnerable populations can receive their stimulus checks

ORLANDO, Fla. – As stimulus checks start to roll out, local shelters are making sure every American receives help, including those in vulnerable populations like the homeless community.

Organizations like The Salvation Army are bridging the gap to make sure people in the homeless community receive the much-needed help.

The Salvation Army Capt. Ken Chapan said the funding could turn someone’s situation around.

“The ultimate goal is permanent housing and getting them off the street,” Chapman said.

Chapman has been working double time to get the checks in the hands of those they serve in the homeless community.

“With our life management program, our case manager has been able to hook up our emergency shelter clients with their stimulus checks,” he said.

The Salvation Army uses a third party to help its clients, but the IRS also has tools for those who can’t reach a shelter. The non-filers tool on the IRS website can be used to claim a stimulus payment.

If someone doesn’t have a computer, they can go to a tax office or shelter and file for a recovery rebate credit, which needs to be filed under 2020 taxes.

Last year, people were eligible to receive an economic impact payment card, but the deadline passed in November. The IRS is recommending the rebate credit option.

If anyone needs an ID, help filing taxes or an address to receive mail, some places of worship, shelters and outreach organizations can assist.

“Their mail can be received here and the checks because a case manager makes sure if they are not getting a check she follows through,” Chapman said.

Chapman said they are working with people to help manage their money once they receive a payment. He said the success he has seen so far has been positive.

“If you were to look in our tent right now there are only 6-to-8 guys, now three or four months ago there was around 75 to 100 of them hanging around during the day,” Chapman said. “This means during the day they are out looking for work, they are getting medical services, education.”

