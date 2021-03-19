Report: Flight to Florida diverted after passenger bites man’s ear

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SOUTH CAROLINA – A United Airlines flight on it’s way to Florida was forced to land after a man bit a passenger’s ear and hit several other passengers, according to a news report from The State.

The State reports John Yurkovich Jr., 45, was arrested after a doctor on board on the plane eventually used a Benadryl injection to subdue the thrashing passenger. Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department officials told the news outlet they had responded to a report of “someone’s ear being bit off.”

Flight tracking website FlightAware.com shows flight 728 was headed from Newark, New Jersey to Miami Wednesday afternoon but was diverted to Charleston, South Carolina during the flight.

United Airlines confirmed to The State the plane was diverted “due to a disruptive passenger.”

Several people were injured when Yurkovich began agitated after a trip to the bathroom, according to The State report.

