Florida parents can now send opinion on state testing to department of education

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Public Schools announced Florida parents can now send their opinion on state testing to the department of education.

Earlier this month, OCPS Superintendent Barbara Jenkins said all public schools in the state are moving forward with administering state testing in-person in the spring.

This move has been made despite many students still taking part in online classes.

[RELATED: ‘He is not going to take the test:’ Parents plan to opt-out of in-person state testing]

Parents interested in sharing their opinion on this issue may do so by emailing essa@fldoe.org.

This email must be sent by March 31.

Two weeks ago, several parents told News 6 they will opt their child out of the testing.

OCPS families, the state is looking for your input regarding spring FSA testing. They have posted a draft waiver request... Posted by Orange County Public Schools on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Some parents who are high-risk to COVID-19 have decided to have their children participate in online learning to keep their families safe.

This is also leaving some parents wondering whether their child will face repercussions if they don’t take the testing in the spring.

School board members said they are anticipating many parents will opt their child out of the assessments.

FSA testing and EOC testing may determine if a student moves on to the next grade or is placed in remediation.

The Orange County school district sent a letter to the state asking penalties from the testing to be waived this year.

Bonus teacher pay and the grade of schools are tied to the state testing.

Students who want extra practice before the assessment can find practice tests at this link.

Earlier this month, News 6 contacted several school districts on how they are preparing for state testing, you can find their responses here.