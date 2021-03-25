COVID-19 rapid testing extended at Barnett Park through April

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The rapid COVID-19 testing site at Barnett Park has gotten another extension that will allow it to remain open through the end of April.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said Thursday that the site was supposed to close on March 31 but he realized the demand for testing is still strong.

“Orange County continues our commitment to free testing as part of our efforts to fight the pandemic. That is why we have decided to extend free coronavirus testing at Barnett Park. As you all know, it was due to end the end of March, but we have decided to extend that to April the 30th. We believe that that will assist our residents who desire to be tested,” Demings said.

The site is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers both rapid and PCR virus tests.

Recently, about 800 to 1,000 tests have been performed each day.

“That really indicates that the demand for testing remains high within our community and we didn’t want to end that without having some options for our residents. In fact, yesterday at Barnet Park, 1,189 tests were administered,” Demings said.

If demand is high, the entrance to the site may close early on some days to accommodate all the cars in line.

For more information on coronavirus testing, visit ocfl.net/testing.