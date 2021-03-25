Flagler County COVID-19 vaccine event offers shots for people with diabetes

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Any adult with type 1 or 2 diabetes can sign up for the coronavirus vaccine during a special event in Palm Coast happening April 8.

The Flagler County Department of Health and AdventHealth Palm Coast are hosting the vaccine event from 9 a.m. to noon. Advanced registration by phone is needed to attend.

Dr. Stephen Bickel, medical director for DOH-Flagler, said people with diabetes are more vulnerable to COVID-19, according to early studies of the virus.

“Early studies have shown that about 25% of people who went to the hospital with severe COVID-19 infections had diabetes. Those with diabetes were more likely to have serious complications and to die from the virus,” Bickel said in a news release. “One reason is that high blood sugar weakens the immune system and makes it less able to fight off infections.”

Bickel said individuals with diabetes can also have other comorbidities, such as hypertension, kidney disease or heart disease.

“For these reasons, all patients with diabetes are extremely vulnerable, and we want to help them get vaccinated as soon as possible,” Bickel said.

Those interested in receiving the Moderna vaccine must preregister with DOH-Flagler’s Diabetes Education Center by calling 386-313-7263 or 386-313-7264.

On the day of the vaccinations, people should head to 60 Memorial Parkway in Palm Coast and enter the hospital near the outpatient entrance and follow signage to Classroom D.