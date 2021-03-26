Winter Garden woman tests positive for COVID-19 between vaccine doses

ORANGE COUNTY. Fla. – Gladys Mackroy, 60, of Winter Garden, said the first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine did not prevent her from contracting the coronavirus.

On St. Patrick’s Day, she said she got the first dose with her sister, but a week later she started exhibiting COVID-like symptoms.

“On yesterday, I was feeling bad I could hardly breathe, I was out of breath like I’m talking now,” Mackroy said.

With the belief she was completely protected from the virus, she gave it time, but eventually, her sister convinced her to go to the emergency room, where she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“I got proof right here in my hand where we went in Valencia and got the first Pfizer shot and the next one we get is on April [7], April 7 is not even here yet and I got COVID,” she explained.

At the hospital, she was told to consult her doctor after one to two days.

Data by the New England Journal of Medicines found infection can occur among partially and completely vaccinated people. The study indicates 112 out of 6,144 partially vaccinated people in the study contracted the infection, yet only 4 out of 8,121 fully vaccinated people in the study became infected.

It’s an outcome Mackroy did not anticipate.

“I don’t want it, but this is what I’ve been through, but it’s OK, I got God,” Mackroy said.