Salmon burgers sold at Costco recalled after product may contain small pieces of metal

Salmon burgers sold at Costco are being recalled after health officials said the product may contain small pieces of metal.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Trident Seafoods Corporation issued the voluntary recall of a single lot number of the Pacific Salmon Burgers.

The burgers come in 48-oz packages.

The FDA said the small pieces of metal could pose as a choking hazard or other physical injuries.

Customers who purchased this product should check to see if their item has Lot Number GC101431 and a Best By Jan. 14, 2023.

Anyone with this product should return it to Costco for a full refund.

Health officials said there have not been any reports of injury or illness related to the product.

Anyone with follow-up questions can call 1-866-413-4749.