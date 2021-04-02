Brevard Zoo welcomes newly hatched Australian parrots

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Two Australian parrots are the latest additions to the Brevard Zoo after hatching last month, marking the first of their kind to hatch at the zoo.

The zoo announced Friday two “tiny” galahs hatched on March 21 and 27 after spending weeks in a climate-controlled incubator. The bird that came from its egg last has not yet opened its eyes, according to a news release.

The public will be able to see these two galahs after they spend a few weeks “behind the scenes.” According to the zoo, galahs are members of the cockatoo family native to Australia and known for their “vibrant pink plumage.”