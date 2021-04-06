Omni Healthcare accepting walk-ins for coronavirus vaccine at Melbourne clinic

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Omni Healthcare is allowing people to walk in for a COVID-19 vaccine at its Melbourne location for a limited time.

The healthcare system made the announcement Tuesday.

Omni Healthcare said it has received a substantial shipment of Moderna last week, making it possible for the clinic to accept walk-ins through Friday until 5 p.m.

Floridians 18 and older eligible to receive the vaccine.

However, the clinic will still accept appointments. Those interested in scheduling a time to receive their vaccine can call or email COVID@OMNIhealthcare.com and provide their name and phone number to have a representative contact them.

In addition to creating mass vaccination sites in Melbourne and Palm Bay capable of vaccinating 3,000 patients per day, Omni is offering the vaccine to patients at its physician offices throughout Brevard, from Titusville to Palm Bay, the healthcare system said in a news release.

