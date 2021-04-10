Fatal crash closes portion of southbound I-95 in Rockledge

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – Traffic was backed up for several hours in Brevard County Saturday morning due to a fatal crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said southbound lanes of I-95 were blocked in Rockledge due to the crash.

Investigators have not said how many vehicles were involved or released any information about the victim or victims.

Traffic cameras show lanes have since reopened.

No other details have been released.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.