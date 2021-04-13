Sex offender arrested in DeLand after videos found showing him abusing girl, deputies say

DeLAND, Fla. – A convicted sex offender is locked up in Volusia County after deputies said they found videos he made showing him abusing a girl.

Deputies arrested Wes Brough, 48, on Tuesday, April 6 at his home in DeLand.

According to the charging affidavit, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office got a tip from the National Centers for Missing and Exploited Children about possible child pornography recently uploaded in the area. Investigators said they traced the IP address associated with the uploads to a home along Marsh Road in DeLand. The IP address was registered to Brough, according to deputies.

Deputies said they executed a search warrant on an online account registered to Brough and found 71 videos that show the man abusing a girl who is between the ages of 4 and 5 years old.

On April 6, deputies arrested Brough at his home on Marsh Road. When questioned about the child pornography, deputies said Brough admitted to seeking and viewing child porn on his computer and to abusing the girl. Brough said the most recent abuse had happened just days prior to his arrest, according to the affidavit.

Brough was previously convicted for Lewd and Lascivious contact with a child under 16 in 1997.

He is currently locked up without bond on a charge of sexual battery on a child under the age of 12, possession of child porn and failure to properly register as a sex offender.

Investigators said more charges are possible as they search for additional victims. Anyone who may have been a victim of Brough or any similar case is urged to call the Child Exploitation Unit at (386) 323-3574.