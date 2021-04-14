85-acre brush fire causing smoky conditions in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Forest Service is working to extinguish an 85-acre brush fire that’s causing smoky conditions in Volusia County Wednesday evening.

The fire, located in a remote area off of Pioneer Trail, was about 40% contained as of 7:40 p.m.

❗ WILDFIRE ALERT ❗ Your Florida Forest Service - Bunnell District Wildland Firefighters are currently working a wildfire... Posted by Florida Forest Service - Bunnell District on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

No homes or other structures are in danger as four dozer plow units work to establish and improve containment lines around the blaze.

