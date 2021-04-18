Possible strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon, more heavy rain comes this week

Today will be the start of a multi-day rain event as the setup becomes favorable for numerous showers and embedded storms for Central Florida. A weak stationary front will continue to meander overhead, acting as the main trigger mechanism for showers and storms through Tuesday. Long range models showing the peak rain coverage moving in for the first half of the work week.

Rain chances starting today will favor northern counties earlier, with an enhanced risk for showers and storms further south along the Interstate 4 corridor into the afternoon.

Rain chances vary significantly depending on where you live. For areas north of Orlando, rain chances will be the highest at 70-80%. Areas surrounding metro Orlando, your chances range between 50-60%. And the lowest risk for rain today will be areas south of the Kissimmee-Titusville line, with your chances at 30-40%.

Along with scattered showers, we are also anticipating a marginal risk for a few strong to severe storms by the afternoon.

The main hazards from these storms will be frequent lightning, penny-sized hail, and wind gusts up to 45-50 mph. Under some heavier rain bands, we could see rain rates in upwards of 2 inches per hour. These hazards will likely continue through Monday and Tuesday.

Areas northward will warm into the mid to low 80s, with warmer daytime highs for areas further south. With lows in the mid to upper 60s area-wide tonight.

As this stalled out front remains in the area, a few weak upper disturbances will cross the region, enhancing lift, especially during the day and evening hours on Monday and Tuesday. Rain coverage will likely be greatest from Osceola/Brevard counties northward with unusually high rain chances at 80-90% both days.

Widespread heavy rain becoming increasingly likely, with rain amounts totaling up to 3-4 inches, with local totals near 6 inches. While a marginal threat for flooding will exist, drier grounds should limit the threat.

Over the next three days, make sure to have your pinpoint weather app handy and be weather-aware around town. The News 6 weather team will be keeping a close eye on the skies and sending out alerts when needed.

By Thursday, the front will clear and usher in drier and slightly cooler air with highs in the mid to upper 70s into the weekend.