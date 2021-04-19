Man faces charges after deadly shooting near Valencia College, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man, who was already in jail on unrelated charges, is now accused of second-degree murder for a deadly shooting near Valencia College, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies served Juan Luis Almonte, 33, with an arrest warrant at the Orange County jail and announced the charges Monday.

[TRENDING: NASA makes history with Mars flight | For sale: Historic, haunted Fla. jail | Pilot lands in ocean during Fla. air show]

Ad

Almonte is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Angel Isaac Linares last Thursday, deputies said.

Records show, deputies were called to the area of Park Tree Terrace, which is near the Valencia College East Campus. The victim had already been dropped off at a hospital, where he later died, before investigators arrived on scene.

Deputies have not said what led up to the shooting or whether the two men knew each other.