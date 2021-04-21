Mobile vaccination bus to administer shots on Valencia College’s Poinciana campus

A healthcare worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a community center in La Pintana neighborhood of Santiago, Chile, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, during a city-wide lockdown reinstated to help contain the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

POINCIANA, Fla. – Students, staff and other members of the community at Valencia College’s Poinciana location will have the chance to get vaccinated on campus this week.

School officials said in a tweet that the Florida Department of Health’s mobile vaccination bus will administer first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or until vaccine supply runs out.

Attention, Poinciana Campus students, staff and community members! On Thursday, 4/22, the Fla. Dept. of Health’s mobile vaccination bus will visit the Poinciana Campus to vaccinate Valencia students, employees and community members ages 16 and up. No appointments are needed. pic.twitter.com/w5TRw9M8dd — Valencia College (@valenciacollege) April 21, 2021

The bus will return to the Poinciana campus May 13 to provide second doses, according to Valencia College officials.

School officials said appointments are not required and the shots will be offered to students, staff and community members 16 and older. Those ages 16 and 17 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian and will need to present a completed parental consent form at the time of vaccination. Parental consent forms can be found here and are also available on site, officials said.

