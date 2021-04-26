Paving of on-ramp to State Road 417 causing overnight closures

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Paving operations are set to cause overnight closures of the on-ramp to State Road 417 from John Young Parkway in Orange County.

The closures are set to begin Monday at 10 p.m. and last until 5 a.m. Tuesday and repeat on Tuesday night, according to the Central Florida Expressway Authority. A map of the detour can be seen above.

The CFX said this paving work is for the first segment of the S.R. 417 Corridor Widening Project, which will ultimately expand the expressway to six lanes of travel — adding a lane in each direction.

The first portion of the project targets S.R. 417 from International Drive to John Young Parkway, according to the CFX.

Construction started in February and is expected to last 2 1/2 years.