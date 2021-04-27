Palm Coast on verge of removing mask mandate

PALM COAST, Fla. – Palm Coast city leaders are set to vote next week to revoke a mask mandate put in place last July amid the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city has already removed the requirement at city facilities.

City Manager Matthew Morton said in an update Tuesday the Palm Coast mask resolution has been in place since July 9, 2020 and on May 4 a new resolution is up for consideration. If approved, it would revoke the mask mandate within the city of Palm Coast immediately.

“While the mask requirement has been lifted at City facilities for both employees and the public, those who choose to wear masks are more than welcome to do so,” Morton said.

City leaders consulted with the City of Palm Coast Emergency Management team and health leaders before considering removing the mandate.

More than 44% of Flagler County has been vaccinated and 79% of those over 65.