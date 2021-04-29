Partly Cloudy icon
85º

Local News

Tim Tebow works out with Jacksonville Jaguars, reports say

Tebow would play tight end with Jacksonville Jaguars

Jon Jankowski
, Digital journalist

Tags: 
Florida
,
Sports
,
Florida Gators
,
Gators
,
Jaguars
,
Jacksonville Jaguars
,
Football
,
NFL
,
Trending
Former Florida quarterback and NFL player Tim Tebow looks up at the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Florida and Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tim Tebow worked out with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Tebow requested a tryout with the Jaguars.

Rapoport said this does not mean Tebow will have a spot on the team.

Tebow would also change positions. At 33, Tebow would suit up at tight end.

Tebow is close with Urban Meyer, his former Florida coach who is the current coach of the Jaguars.

Meyer attended Tebow’s wedding in Cape Town, South Africa, in January 2020. Tebow married Miss Universe 2017, Demi-Leigh Nel Peters.

Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: