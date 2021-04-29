Tim Tebow works out with Jacksonville Jaguars, reports say

Former Florida quarterback and NFL player Tim Tebow looks up at the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college football game between Florida and Georgia, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tim Tebow worked out with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to NFL.com reporter Ian Rapoport.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Tebow requested a tryout with the Jaguars.

Rapoport said this does not mean Tebow will have a spot on the team.

Update on a former first-round pick: Tim Tebow recently worked out for the #Jaguars, source said, and there has been at least some discussion of him signing. Oh, and he’s a tight end now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

Tim Tebow recently reached out to the Jaguars and requested a tryout at the tight end position, per sources, a move many believe would have extended his NFL career had he made the transition earlier. He recently worked out with the Jaguars’ TE coach. No decision has been made. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

Tebow would also change positions. At 33, Tebow would suit up at tight end.

Tebow is close with Urban Meyer, his former Florida coach who is the current coach of the Jaguars.

Meyer attended Tebow’s wedding in Cape Town, South Africa, in January 2020. Tebow married Miss Universe 2017, Demi-Leigh Nel Peters.