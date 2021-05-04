Markeith Loyd’s attorney accused of submitting ‘excessive’ legal bills

ORLANDO, Fla. – The attorney representing accused murderer Markeith Loyd has not been paid for his work on the case in nearly a year because a state agency objects to the lawyer’s “excessive” legal bills, records obtained by News 6 show.
In July 2018, a judge appointed attorney Terence Lenamon to defend Loyd in two separate death penalty cases involving the murders of Loyd’s pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.
The Justice Administrative Commission, or JAC, is responsible for processing financial invoices submitted to the state by private court-appointed attorneys who represent indigent criminal defendants.
Since Lenamon’s appointment, JAC has approved nearly $185,000 in attorney fees for Lenamon’s work on the Loyd cases.
[TRENDING: Sneak peek of Universal’s new roller coaster | 23 dead in Mexico City metro collapse | Children 12-15 could soon get vaccine]
However, JAC has not yet approved Lenamon’s most recent invoice for $75,750 covering work he said he performed on behalf of Loyd between June and October 2020.
In a letter objecting to Lenamon’s most recent attorney fees, JAC officials told Lenamon “the number of hours billed to JAC for your court-appointed cases is excessive and concerning.”
Except for a few minor clerical errors on invoices, Lenamon insists he has accurately billed the state for the work he has done on behalf of his indigent clients.