Bar owners divided on new alcohol sale rules in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Bar owners are reacting to a decision that allows alcohol sales to happen 24 hours a day in parts of Brevard County.

In a 4-1 vote Tuesday, the county commission approved a closely watched ordinance eliminating restrictions on the hours that alcoholic beverages can be sold at licensed establishments in unincorporated areas.

[TRENDING: Family barred from flight over child’s mask | Photos: Baby gators’ snouts taped shut | Bartender’s face slashed]

Ad

Harry Vigliano is the owner of H&D Roadhouse in Merritt Island and said he supports the measure.

“I would say I’m cautiously optimistic,” Vigliano said. “I think it’s a viable option, if as long as you can staff it.”

Commissioners who approved the measure said lifting restrictions could provide an economic boost for bars and liquor stores.

“It does give you more hours of operation. More hours of operation, obviously, divides your overhead by more hours,” Vigliano said.

Opponents of the move, however, have cited concerns about a possible increase in drunk driving.