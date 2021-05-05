New counselor-deputy team called out nearly 400 times since January

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – In January, mental health counselors from Devereaux Advanced Behavioral Health hit the road with Orange County deputies.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is the first and only law enforcement agency in Central Florida to place clinicians in-car with deputies and, since March, the two teams have been called out 390 times to active scenes.

[TRENDING: Family barred from flight over child’s mask | Photos: Baby gators’ snouts taped shut | Bartender’s face slashed]

Ad

Delaney Kirwin, a licensed behavioral health clinician at Devereaux, is paired with Deputy Kimberly Burk, 10 hours a day four days a week.

Kirwin and Burk make up one of the two clinician-deputy teams known as the OCSO Behavior Response Unit responding to calls across Orange County.

Recently Kirwin and Burk were called to the lobby of their own building - Sheriff’s Office headquarters on John Young Parkway - for a woman threatening harm.

Kirwin recognized the woman was in mental health crisis and started a conversation with her. She let the woman talk and offered additional counseling.

Eventually the woman agreed to leave peacefully.

Ad

Ad